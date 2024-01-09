Two former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), for alleged links with the Islamic State (IS), said officials on Tuesday, January 9. These students were carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 each.

The two were arrested on Monday, January 8, IANS reports.

“The duo was identified as Amas aka Faraz Ahmed, 22, resident of Aligarh, and Abdul Samad Malik, 25, resident of Sambhal,” said the UP ATS spokesman.

Amas was arrested in Aligarh, while Malik was apprehended earlier in Sambhal.

According to ATS officers, they acquired intelligence that certain people were engaging in "anti-national" activities while claiming allegiance to IS. On November 3, 2023, an FIR was filed against them under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections after this information was confirmed.

Before the arrest of the duo, seven other people were arrested and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other provisions of the Arms Act.

The two accused, together with previously apprehended friends, were preparing an IS module at Aligarh Muslim University and adding additional persons to it, according to ATS.

They were allegedly plotting a large terrorist attack by devising an anti-national scheme.

“Abdul Samad Malik surrendered before the court. The ATS team activated the intelligence system and arrested Faraz in Aligarh,” the official added.

Police say that Faraz completed his psychology degree at AMU in 2022 and appeared for the MBA entrance exam in 2023, while Abdul Samad Malik enrolled in AMU to pursue a Master's degree in Social Work.

“The arrested accused will be presented before the court and further legal proceedings will be initiated,” said police.