The Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand – more popularly referred to as XLRI – announced the return of the MAXI Fair for this year.

In a statement to the press, XLRI says that this year, the MAXI Fair, which is referred to as the “Jamshedpur Mela” by the locals, will take place on January 20th and 21, on the football grounds of the XLRI campus.

The MAXI Fair is an annual event conducted by the Marketing Association of XLRI, fondly known as MAXI. The fair has been a “cherished tradition, a celebration of Jamshedpur and its people,” the press release from XLRI says.

The two-day fair would have shopping stalls, games for all age groups, food stalls, rides, and guest speaker sessions. To top the events off, Bollywood singers Shaan and Nakash Aziz will also be performing a concert at the fair.

The institution further says that this year’s edition of the fair, which is the 44th edition, promises to be “bigger than ever” and “have something for each member of the family,” as it steps into its Platinum Jubilee year.

With the theme of this year’s edition being “Marketing Mohalla,” every last detail in the fair’s making would be infused with marketing, from decorations to events – “like a mini town celebrating the marketing wonders that have shaped our world,” as XLRI puts it.

Those interested can register at the official website of MAXI here.