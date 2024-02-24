At Delhi University's (DU) 100th convocation ceremony today, Saturday, February 24, more than one lakh students received unique degree certificates with their mother's name prominently displayed, as well as enhanced 'currency-like' security features.

The students, clad in traditional Indian clothing and freshly designed handloom fabric angvastras, received a special degree with 17 security measures during Delhi University's centenary year convocation ceremony.

"It is a historic moment for me. Getting my degree at the 100th convocation ceremony of Delhi University is like a dream come true. The security features added in the new degrees is a very good step taken by the university. We don't have to worry about its security or durability (sic)," Sandeep Sharma, a PhD holder from DU's History department, told PTI.

"It is a special experience. The initiative taken by Delhi University to secure degree certificates will benefit the students in many ways (sic)," added Bhavana Bansal Gupta, a teaching faculty at Miranda House College, who received her PhD degree during the event.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presided over the 100th annual convocation of the varsity and awarded the degree certificates to the students during the event.

Dhankhar said, "What a monumental event. The degree awarded to the students will have a host of new embellishments. Most impactful being the students' mother's name and the student's coloured photograph (sic),” applauding the changes introduced in the degree certificates.

During the ceremony, the postgraduate students were observed wearing gold-bordered turquoise angavastras with the university and Shatabdi logos on both sides.

Undergraduate students wore yellow angavastras, whilst PhD, Doctorate of Medicine, and Master of Surgery students wore red angavastras.

Starting this year, Delhi University's degrees will include the student's mother's name printed on the top of the degree, as well as a colour portrait of the student.

These degrees incorporate around 17 security measures, including micro-text, concealed images, invisible ink logos, barcodes, and QR codes, to prevent duplication or forgery.

This is the first batch to receive DU's special degree certificates, according to the varsity officials. As many as 1,38,020 students, including 58,545 male and 79,475 female, were awarded degrees during the event, of which, 1,30,697 are undergraduate, 7,323 postgraduate and 659 PhD students.