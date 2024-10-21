"Work for Telangana gov't...can't offer high salaries...will give great challenges & opportunities": Telangana CM at ISB

Stating that the government aims to make Telangana into a $1 trillion Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) economy, the chief minister mentioned that Hyderabad would need to be transformed into a $600 billion city, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"We need your (students of ISB) help in taking this vision to every part of the world. Wherever you go, speak to investors, businesspersons and common people about Hyderabad and Telangana. I want Hyderabad to compete with New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul. It is difficult, but not impossible. No dream is too big for new India and Hyderabad," he said.

'Courage and sacrifice paramount'

Listing courage and willingness to sacrifice as necessary qualities to become a good leader, Revanth said, "The first feature any leader needs is courage. In life, one needs knowledge, skill, intelligence and a good attitude. However, to do great things, we need to take risks. No one can achieve greatness without taking risks. Similarly, sacrifice is also important for leadership. Great Congress leaders sacrificed careers, money, comforts and lives for the sake of people."

He added that leaders should connect directly with people and society, meeting everyone from the richest to the poorest, stated The New Indian Express report.

Revanth said the Congress has the "beautiful DNA" of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Indira Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh and many others.