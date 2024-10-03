SOA conferred with International Higher Education Excellence Award

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has been conferred with the International Higher Education Excellence Award 2024 by the Right to Information (RTI) Institute of India, stated a press release which was shared by the institute.

The award was received by SOA’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda at a function organised by the RTI Institute of India in New Delhi on September 28, Saturday, on the occasion of the International Right to Information Day. This day is celebrated every year on September 28 every year to promote awareness on access to information.

Access to information becomes very important, especially in booming economies. It makes citizens more and more aware of what is happening in the country. Access to information plays a huge role in development, democracy and equality.

The programme was graced by Dr BP Singh, former Sikkim governor; Suresh Chandra, former Information Commissioner; Dr Priya Ranjan Trivedi, President, Confederation of Indian Universities and Dr Niraj Kumar, RTI expert.

Manish Kumar Shekhar, Chairman, RTI Institute of India, presented the welcome address.

Pritam Nayak, Officer-on-Special Duty to SOA’s Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak was also present, stated the press release which was shared by the institute.