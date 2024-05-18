EAPCET 2024: As many as 50 out of top 100 ranks bagged by Narayana students

Narayana students have emerged victorious in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) - 2024 results by securing five out of the top 12 ranks.

Bhogalapalli Sandesh (hall ticket number 425E13002) secured the fourth rank in the state, Repala Sai Vivek (hall ticket number 2412C01193) achieved the fifth rank in the state, Hundekar Vidith (hall ticket number 2421D27392) secured state seventh rank, Rohan Sai Pabba (hall ticket number 2424A01829) cinched state eight rank and Eppa Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy (hall ticket number 2424E12022) obtained state twelfth rank.

In total, Narayana students bagged 50 of the top 100 ranks.

This achievement follows Narayana’s record-breaking performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 results, where Narayana students secured six All India Open Category Ranks within the top ten.

The Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, attributed the success to the noteworthy preparation system followed by Narayana.

They stated, "Integral to our approach is the innovative Concept Definition Formula (CDF) technique, which instills deep conceptual understanding and critical thinking skills essential for tackling complex problems. The micro-schedule, meticulously prepared by our R&D (research and development) team, ensures that students optimise their study time efficiently, covering all essential topics thoroughly.

They said, "Additionally, our comprehensive teaching methodology and error analysis prioritise performance assessment and continuous feedback ensuring the finest preparation for competitive exams like EAPCET."

The directors also congratulated the staff members and students for their immense hard work and thanked the parents for their support.