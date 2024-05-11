Post backlash from progressive student groups, DU admin cancels Brahmins of DU event

The Delhi University (DU) administration allegedly cancelled Brahmins and the Tapestry of Hindu Civilization: Weaving Bhartiya Heritage and Calling Astikas to Fulfil ṛșiṛṇa event in response to a protest spearheaded by progressive student groups. This event was planned by a group that calls themselves Brahmins of DU and it was to be held on May 10 at the university's North Campus Conference Centre.

Both the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other progressive student organisations opposed the event.

These Left-aligned student organisations united under the name Humans of Delhi University and hosted an event on May 10 at the Arts Faculty of DU called Brahmanvad Chhodo, Jaati ke Bandhan Todo, which translates to "Desist Brahminism, break the barriers of caste". This was planned as a protest against the Brahmins of DU.

The Humans of Delhi University event was being billed as an open mike and picture show, discussing the current wave of events that are normalising casteist ideology on campus and supporting the views of right-wing nationalists.

However, in the progressive student groups' fight against the polarisation on campus, the Brahmins of DU event has been allegedly cancelled.

Taking the news to Instagram, SFI Delhi wrote, "Students of Delhi University will not bow down to any kind of divisive forces, whoever they may be! We will stand strongly against any form of casteist and communal politics in our campus. Jai Bhim, Lal Salaam!"