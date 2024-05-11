IISc, US-based Lam Research upskill engineers in semiconductor fabrication tech

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Friday, May 10, announced that it successfully concluded the pilot to upskill engineers in semiconductor fabrication technology, which was announced in partnership with the United States (US)-based semiconductor firm Lam Research, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington DC in July 2023.



The pilot included Lam's Semiverse Solutions portfolio to train 32 MTech and PhD students at IISc's Center for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE).



Three students from the cohort have been offered placements at leading global semiconductor manufacturing companies.



"With three of the pilot's participants already placed in a global tier-1 semiconductor manufacturing companies, we are confident about the broad rollout of the course and its impact," Professor Srinivasan Raghavan, Chair of the CeNSE at IISc, said in a statement.



After the completion of the pilot, IISc and Lam Research have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Semiconductor Mission to scale the programme nationally. The plan is to upskill a targeted 60,000 engineers over the next 10 years via the broad rollout of Semiverse Solutions, the institute said.



As part of the pilot, students got the chance to train on SEMulator3D, a powerful 3D semiconductor process and integration modelling software that is part of the Semiverse Solutions platform.



The programme is used by the world's largest semiconductor companies, manufacturers, and foundries to model complete process flows and predict downstream ramifications of process changes that would otherwise require build-and-test cycles in the fab, the institute mentioned.



"We believe in the democratisation of specialised semiconductor knowledge and are excited to support the scaling of the semiconductor industry in India," said Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice-President (VP) and General Manager (GM) at Lam Research India.



Since 2014, Lam Research India has been a part of CeNSE's Industry Affiliate Programme (IAP) and is continuously engaging with the centre to collaborate on multiple innovative projects to advance the state of semiconductor technologies.