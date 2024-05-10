SOA sets up Centre to train agriculture, veterinary students on entrepreneurship

The Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has set up a centre to train agriculture and veterinary science students to become self-reliant and entrepreneurs, informed a press release from the institute.

The new Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management was inaugurated on the university campus today, Friday, May 10, by SOA Vice-President Saswati Das.

The centre will strive to educate and train students of the Institute of Agriculture Sciences (IAS) and Institute of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (IVSAH) run by SOA to be self-reliant and become entrepreneurs, she said.

The programme was also addressed by SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda.

SOA Pro-Chancellor and Registrar Prof Bibhuti Bhushan Pradhan; Dean of IAS Prof Santosh Kumar Rout; Dean of IVSAH Prof Brahmadev Pattanaik, Dean (Students' Welfare) Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, faculty members; and other SOA officials were present during the occasion.

