BCA results declared on day of last paper at this MP gov't university

The government-run Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV) in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur declared the results of the examination of Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) final year on the day the test concluded, a senior official said on Wednesday, May 8, stated a report by PTI.

The varsity declared the results of BCA final year examination on May 7, the day the test concluded, RDVV Registrar Dipesh Mishra told PTI.

He said the RDVV has taken the lead over other government universities in Madhya Pradesh in quickly declaring the results of its academic courses introduced under the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Fifty students of six colleges appeared in the BCA final year examination held at two centres — one each in Jabalpur and Katni districts, on May 7, he said.

On the same day, the answer-sheets of the last paper of both the centres were evaluated and the results were declared, Mishra said.

The examination of the BCA course started on April 22, 2024 and arrangements were made to ensure answer sheets are evaluated quickly, he said.

The registrar said the university arranged a vehicle and an official to bring the answer sheets from the examination centre in Katni district to the varsity at Jabalpur, covering a distance of 90 kilometres, on the last day of the test.