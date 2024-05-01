Osmania University water crisis: Issue turns political; Congress-BRS play blame game

The war of words over the Osmania University (OU) amenities issue escalated on Monday, April 29, as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the opposition BRS party engaged in a blame game, holding the other accountable for the sorry state of OU.

A day after former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao blamed the Congress government for failing to provide water and power to the university, CM Revanth slammed the Opposition for spreading false information.

The notice

The CM took to social media platform X to post an earlier notice by the chief warden on summer vacation in OU dated May 12, 2023, which said that there was an acute shortage of water and electricity in the university hostels and messes.

Commenting on the notice, Revanth said, "Even in May 2023 when KCR was the CM, the chief warden of the university issued a similar notice regarding the closure of hostels and messes for a month in connection with summer vacations. ( dated 12-05-2023 to 05-06-2023). It also mentioned the shortage of electricity and water."

He said that KCR spreading the word that the university will close under the Congress rule was the zenith of his depravity.

Responding to the tweet made by the CM, the BRS party took to its official X handle claiming that the CM had posted a fake letter of the chief warden and that he should rather provide water and power facilities to the students, instead of making fake claims on social media.

BRS also shared another letter of the chief warden dated May 12, 2023, which did not mention any water or power issues and claimed it to be the original letter.

The post was also retweeted by BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

The issue turned intense when BRS member Krishank Manne also took to X saying that the CM had tweeted a fake letter from the previous year.

The chief warden later wrote to the police department to take action against Krishank for circulating fake messages on social media about the closure of the university hostels and messes. In response, OU city police station filed a FIR against Krishank on forgery charges.

Students say...

While students said that the shortage of power and water supply has been a regular issue over the years, they have been receiving similar notices for closure of hostels and messes during the summer vacations, adding to their difficulties as they struggled to stay back in the campus for preparations of competitive exams and that the administration should address their grievances.

As the drama unfolded through the day, V Narasimha, OU student leader, blamed the previous BRS government for the poor condition of the university campus and said that the KCR government has neglected the university for years altogether.

Narasimha thanked the chief minister and the deputy chief minister and said that they had shown empathy towards the student's hardships and were supporting the university and the students in every possible way.