SBI Foundation's Youth for India Fellowship registrations to close on May 31

State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of State Bank Group, is inviting applications for the 12th edition of the Youth for India Fellowship programme. The fellowship provides a framework for educated urban youth, fresh graduates or young professionals, to join hands and foster change with rural communities and non-government organisations (NGOs) at the grassroots across 17 Indian states.

The applicants for this 13-month Youth for India Fellowship must be Indian Citizens, Overseas Citizens of India, or Citizens of Bhutan and Nepal, willing to adjust and adapt to rural life and work towards sustainable rural development goals. The deadline to apply for the fellowship is May 31st, 2024.

Programme details are as under:

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree to be completed before October 1, 2024

Age criteria: 21 to 32 years

Who can apply: An Indian citizen, or a citizen of Nepal/Bhutan, or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI).

Application process: Stage 1 (Registration & Online Assessment), Stage 2 (Personal Interview)

Application deadline: 31st May 2024

Web link: www.youthforindia.org/register

Inspired by US PeaceCorps, SBI Youth for India fellowship is SBI Foundation’s uniquely designed 13-month fellowship programme that came into inception in the year 2011. The fellowship provides a framework for talented youth to join hands with rural communities, empathise with their struggles, and connect with their aspirations.