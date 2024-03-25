XLRI’s 68th convocation: 551 students awarded PG diplomas

The oldest and premier business school, Xavier School of Management (XLRI), conducted its 68th annual convocation on March 23 by awarding students with their postgraduate diplomas. Additionally, it conferred the prestigious Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal for Industrial and Social Peace Award to N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons for unyielding commitment to our society and nation.



According to a statement released, the management has also conferred its employees for their long services with medals.



In recognition of the dedicated service and commitment of the XLRI employees, Fr Donald D’Silva SJ, Dean (Administration & Finance), XLRI presented the Medals for Long Service to seven employees for 25 years of service and five employees for 15 years of service. Further, Dr Sanjay Patro, Dean (Academics) bestowed medals for Academic Excellence to 14 deserving students. The event was then followed by the distribution of Diploma degrees to the 551 graduating students, marking the beginning of their promising professional journeys.



Students graduated

As per the statement, a total of 551 graduates were given the degrees and here is the breakdown:

Fellow Programme in Management (FPM): 13

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management PGDM (BM): 209

Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management PGDM (HRM): 176

Postgraduate Diploma in General Management PGDM (GM): 113

Postgraduate Diploma in Management (Innovation, Entrepreneurship; Venture Creation) PGDM (IEV): 40