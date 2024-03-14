Odisha announces hike for junior teachers; teachers under Mizoram scheme will cease to work

The Odisha government on Wednesday, March 13, announced that the remuneration of junior teachers will be hiked from Rs 13,800 to Rs 20,000 per month, an official at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, stated a PTI report.

This will benefit as many as 12,784 teachers who have worked for more than three years in primary and upper primary schools.

The hike will be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2023.

The government decided to increase the remuneration after considering the demands made by the junior teachers in the state, the official said. An additional annual expenditure of Rs 95 crore will be borne by the government for the hike, he said.

While in another state...

Over 1,000 teachers recruited by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government under its flagship programme Socio-economic Development Policy (SEDP) will cease to work after March, the assembly was informed on Wednesday, March 13, stated a PTI report.

Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana said altogether 1,042 teachers were recruited under the SEDP programme which has now been abolished. So, they will have to stop working from April, he said.

However, steps are being taken to recruit people on contractual or muster-roll basis to replace the SEDP teachers in order to solve the manpower crunch, he said.

These 1,042 people are not regular teachers of government schools.