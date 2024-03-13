NICMAR Pune VC awarded Principal Dr RP Joshi-Best Principal Award

Dr Sushma Shekhar Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of the National Institute of Construction Management And Research (NICMAR) University, Pune, has been awarded the Principal Dr RP Joshi-Best Principal Award for her outstanding administration, leadership, research, and contribution to the academic sector. This is an honour that is a much-coveted one, especially for academicians, as per a press release from NICMAR Pune.

The award was presented to her by Balasaheb Thorat, former Revenue Minister of Maharashtra and Banti Patil, former Minister of State for Home (Urban) Housing, after a rigorous selection process conducted by the Association of the Management of Unaided Engineering Colleges (Maharashtra), Nashik.

Dr Kulkarni's journey at Kasegaon Education Society's Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, Rajaramnangar, Islampur, Sangli, has been marked by her exceptional work in the field of education. The award ceremony was held recently, at the Association Sabhagruh, Atharv Chamber Shivajinagar, Pune, according to the press release.

As per their portal, NICMAR Pune says that their vision is, "to be a global university to promote sustainability, embrace enterprising values and produce industry ready professionals for built environment." Their mission is to "produce ambitious, academically capable professional and future leaders in built environment skilled in solving global challenges and transforming lives."