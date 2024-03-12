Pimpri Chinchwad University to bridge skill gap with job-oriented education

Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust (PCET), a pioneer of educational excellence for the past 33 years, introduced Pimpri Chinchwad University (PCU), stated an official press release from the trust.

Under the guidance of PCU Chancellor Harshvardhan Patil, the university is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge, quality education, merging traditional and vocational approaches, at its state-of-the-art campus in Sate, Vadgaon Maval.

Chancellor Harshvardhan Patil stated, "Our focus is on equipping students with a well-rounded education, emphasising vocational and skill development alongside traditional academic paths. Pimpri Chinchwad University is poised to be a hub for excellence in diverse fields."

More about Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust

Since its establishment in 1990, the Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust (PCET) has been a stalwart in fostering excellence. PCET’s legacy of 33 years speaks for itself in the form of excellent achievements achieved over the years. Their commitment at PCET is to kindle the flame of learning in every student.

Spanning three campuses in Nigdi, Ravet, and Sate, their 11 institutes have earned a distinguished reputation, nurturing the lives of over 50,000 students. Notable among these institutes are the Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE), Pune Business School (PBS), and SB Patil College of Architecture & Design.

The introduction of Pimpri Chinchwad University, a landmark endeavour for PCET.

On January 16, 2023, the Government of Maharashtra granted official permission, and the university commenced operations on May 6, 2023.

For PCU’s first year, that is academic year (AY) 2023-2024, a total of 92,710 leads were generated, with 10,668 applications received, out of which, 4,251 were paid applications, resulting in 1,113 admissions.

PCU offers a diverse range of courses, including Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML), Mass Media & Journalism, Digital Film Making, Law, Design, Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical, and Liberal Arts/Humanities/Social Sciences.

Key highlights:

1. Scholarship opportunities: PCU has implemented a scholarship programme for meritorious and promising students, including those facing financial difficulties and international students from specific regions.

2. Legacy and growth: The sapling planted by SB Patil, a former Member of Parliament, has flourished into a banyan tree, symbolising the growth and success of PCET's educational institutions.

3. Campus placements: PCET is renowned for its disciplined educational environment and boasts the best campus placements in the state. The institution emphasises research, holding about 2,500 copyrights and 500 patents, as recognised by the Limca Book of Records.

4. International recognition: PCU has gained an international reputation through educational Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 23 universities worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to quality education and global partnerships.

5. Central government recognition: PCET was honoured by the Central Government as the Best Campus in the country, reflecting its dedication to holistic student development.

6. Board of Directors' commitment: The Board of Directors, led by PCET President Dnyananeshwar Landge and Chancellor Harsh Vardhan Patil, are committed to elevating the standard of education.

7. Alumni success: Over 29,000 students educated by PCET are now holding positions in reputed multinational companies (MNCs), showcasing the impact of quality education.

PCU boasts well-equipped facilities, including digital classrooms, a WiFi-enabled campus, state-of-the-art laboratories, and international collaborations, setting the stage for a transformative educational journey.