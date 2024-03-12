Anti-CAA protests erupt in various educational institutions; students speak up

Various student organisations of Jamia Millia Islamia has scheduled a press conference today, March 12 at 3 pm.

Speaking to EdexLive, protesting students from Tamil Nadu, JMI, and Hyderabad Central University (HCU), also known as the University of Hyderabad (UoH), opined that the central government has intentionally issued a notice for implementation of CAA ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 intending to polarise votes. Additionally, they stressed that the government was trying to divert the focus from the ongoing Supreme Court-Electoral Bonds matter by implementing CAA despite the criticism it received in 2019.

March 11 protests

As soon as the news broke out about the implementation of CAA, protests erupted at JMI and HCU on March 11. A group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government and the Delhi Police. The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also opposed the implementation of the Act and to register their protest, President NS Abdul Hameed and Vice-President Dibya Jyoti Tripathy organised a reading of the Constitution's preamble.

To recall, Jamia was the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020. With today’s call for a press conference, heavy police security has been deployed around the campus to prevent any further gathering outside the campus.

“At HCU, there was an open call by the students to protest against CAA. More than 60 students gathered and organised a protest from 10 pm to 11.30 pm on March 11,” a student, on condition of anonymity, told EdexLive and added that points like how unconstitutional, and anti-muslim the CAA bill is, were discussed at the protest.