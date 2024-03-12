Anti-CAA protests erupt in various educational institutions; students speak up

Protesting students from various parts of India term the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA as “undemocratic", "unconstitutional" and "anti-muslim”.
Protests erupted in various educational institutions yesterday, March 11, Monday and today, March 12, Tuesday, after the central government issued a notice for implementing CAA. Several political parties across various parts of India have also taken to the streets, demanding the withdrawal of CAA.
Today, around 10.30 am, over 70 students assembled at Presidency College, Chennai to participate in the protest organised by the college’s Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit against the implementation. Another protest was held at 2 pm at the University of Madras.
Various student organisations of Jamia Millia Islamia has scheduled a press conference today, March 12 at 3 pm.
Speaking to EdexLive, protesting students from Tamil Nadu, JMI, and Hyderabad Central University (HCU), also known as the University of Hyderabad (UoH), opined that the central government has intentionally issued a notice for implementation of CAA ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 intending to polarise votes. Additionally, they stressed that the government was trying to divert the focus from the ongoing Supreme Court-Electoral Bonds matter by implementing CAA despite the criticism it received in 2019.
March 11 protests
As soon as the news broke out about the implementation of CAA, protests erupted at JMI and HCU on March 11. A group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government and the Delhi Police. The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also opposed the implementation of the Act and to register their protest, President NS Abdul Hameed and Vice-President Dibya Jyoti Tripathy organised a reading of the Constitution's preamble.
To recall, Jamia was the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020. With today’s call for a press conference, heavy police security has been deployed around the campus to prevent any further gathering outside the campus.
“At HCU, there was an open call by the students to protest against CAA. More than 60 students gathered and organised a protest from 10 pm to 11.30 pm on March 11,” a student, on condition of anonymity, told EdexLive and added that points like how unconstitutional, and anti-muslim the CAA bill is, were discussed at the protest.
Students demand CAA withdrawal
Arun Kumar V, SFI Central Chennai District President told EdexLive, “Our main demand is the Indian government should not divide people on the basis of religion. Now it is CAA, and hereafter, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented. Because of these, every minority community will be affected.”
“Therefore, we demand an inclusive India,” said Arun, who headed the press conference at Presidency College, Chennai after the protest. He added that the Indian government is implementing rules on the grounds of religion.
Condemning CAA, Tamil Nadu SFI Joint Secretary Mridula said, “CAA will become a threat to the Muslim community and the Srilankan Community who have migrated to India. Therefore, we demand the government to take back CAA.”
Similarly, in today's press conference, JMI's student organisations have collectively put forth these demands:
1) Repeal CAA
2) Release all students booked in the anti-CAA movement and withdraw all the cases charged against the students and the people
3) Demilitarise campus
To resist the implementation of CAA, All India Students Association (AISA) called for an All India Protest on March 13. Other associations participating in the protest are the All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) and the Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA).
In Kerala’s Kozhikode, female students were subjected to lathi-charge on the night of March 11 during the protest organised by the Fraternity Movement.
In Assam, members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) staged a protest in Guwahati against the Centre's decision on March 11, reported PTI. According to ANI, Guwahati police sent a legal notice to the political parties who have called for a Sarbatmak Hartal in Assam.