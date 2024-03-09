IIM Ranchi celebrates International Women's Day

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi hosted an event on Thursday, March 8, to celebrate International Women's Day. The event, organised by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and the Gender Sensitisation Committee, brought together guests, faculty members, students, and staff to honour the achievements of women and discuss the importance of gender equality.

The programme commenced by acknowledging the presence of chief guests Dr Manisha Oraon and Malvika Sharma, both exemplary women who have made significant contributions to women's empowerment in Jharkhand. Dr Shilpee Dasgupta, a member of the ICC, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the need for continued progress toward gender equality.

The event featured insightful talks by Dr Manisha Oraon and Malvika Sharma.

Dr Oraon, a compassionate dentist and social entrepreneur, shed light on the dynamics of women's entrepreneurship in the context of social ventures. Malvika Sharma, Founder of Avika, a social enterprise focused on rural livelihood and women's entrepreneurship, shared her experiences in empowering over 1,350 rural women entrepreneurs.

Both speakers highlighted the challenges and opportunities faced by women entrepreneurs and emphasised the importance of fostering an ecosystem that supports their growth.

The event also included a video tribute to the women of IIM Ranchi, a presentation of mementoes to the esteemed guests, and a heartfelt vote of thanks from Dr Pritee Ray, Chairperson of the ICC.

The programme concluded with an interactive session followed by captivating cultural performances.