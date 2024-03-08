Roorkee Water Conclave 2024 concludes at IIT Roorkee. Here's all that happened

The Roorkee Water Conclave 2024, the third edition of the conference series, concluded successfully, bringing together over 50 international experts and 12 sponsors/exhibitors to address critical water-related issues, informed a press release.

Themed Responsible Water Management and Circular Economy, the event facilitated diverse discussions on water governance, circular economy principles, smart management, and ecosystem rejuvenation. With forthcoming publications and special issues in peer-reviewed journals, the conference solidified its position as a global leader in water research and innovation, aiming to accelerate the adoption of sustainable water management practices for a resilient and water-secure future.

The Roorkee Water Conclave 2024, jointly organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) Roorkee, reached its grand finale today with the valedictory session held at the conclave venue.

The event, which commenced on March 3, 2024, witnessed an array of dignitaries, experts, and scholars coming together to deliberate on pressing water-related issues and explore innovative solutions. It served as a platform for fruitful discussions, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities to address water resources management challenges.

The valedictory session, held on March 6, 2024, commenced with the ceremonial invitation of dignitaries to the dais.

The Roorkee Water Conclave 2024 witnessed a remarkable gathering of global expertise, with participation from 15 countries and a diverse lineup of 30 keynote speakers, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and innovation. Supported by four sponsors and seven exhibitors, the conference explored ten thematic areas through 323 accepted abstracts, fostering discussions in five plenary and technical sessions.