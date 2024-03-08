Central Tribal varsity's transit campus inaugurated in Telangana by Minister Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region inaugurated the Transit Campus of the newly established Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU) today, Friday, March 8, 2024 at Jakaram Village near Mulugu District Headquarters, stated a press release shared by the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Furthermore, the University of Hyderabad, as a Mentor University, will start the work of construction of buildings in the identified place in Mulugu once the process of alienation of land is complete. However, in order not to let a year pass on account of election code coming into force very shortly, the Central Government took initiative to start academic activities from the current academic year itself.

After inaugurating the Transit Campus, G Kishan Reddy said, “Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, yet another promise made to the people of Telangana is the establishment of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu, Telangana. This is a collective commitment to improve access and quality of higher education in the state of Telangana”.

“This university will cater to the regional aspirations for years to come, enhance quality and promote research among tribal communities, including in subjects such as tribal art, culture, customs and traditional knowledge systems, the university will be a harbinger of progress for the tribal communities across the country,” the union minister added.

An admission notification issued by the SSCTU has been released on this occasion.