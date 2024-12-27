PhD in Hindu studies: Delhi University to offer research opportunities starting 2025-26

Delhi University is planning to launch a PhD programme in Hindu Studies from the 2025-26 academic session, as per a proposal by the Standing Committee, as per The Indian Express report.



The programme was earlier intended to begin in the current academic session but was postponed, as per the proposal.



Purpose of the programme

The initiative to introduce a PhD in Hindu Studies aims to create research opportunities for students, particularly those with a keen interest in advancing knowledge in the field.



Prerna Malhotra, Joint Director of the Centre for Hindu Studies, emphasised that the programme would cater to the growing demand for research opportunities, especially from students who have already qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and the National Eligibility Test (NET) in Hindu Studies.



“As a premier institution, Delhi University is committed to providing such opportunities and advancing research in diverse areas of Hindu Studies,” said Malhotra.



Seat allocation

The programme will initially offer 10 seats, including those for students under applicable reservation and supernumerary categories. The number of seats may increase in the future, depending on the centre's infrastructure and academic requirements.



When will it be approved?

The academic council of Delhi University is set to review and decide on the recommendation in its upcoming meeting, today, Friday, December 27, 2024. If approved, the proposal will then be presented to the executive council, the university's highest decision-making body, for final approval.



Eligibility criteria

The eligibility requirements for the PhD programme will be in line with Delhi University's standard guidelines.



Applicants must have:

- A Master’s degree in Hindu Studies or a related subject with a minimum of 55% marks.

- A JRF/NET qualification or success in the university’s PhD eligibility test.



Relaxations for reserved categories will be provided as specified in the PhD information bulletin.



Research supervision

Until permanent faculty appointments are made, research supervision will be handled by faculty members from allied departments and colleges within the university who have expertise in Hindu Studies and have expressed interest in supervising PhD candidates.