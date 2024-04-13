BHU to launch Psychological Wellbeing Service for students, staff

Committed to the overall development of its students and staff, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has implemented a series of measures for their academic, professional, emotional, as well as psychological well-being, informed a press release from the institute.

The university assumes utmost importance to the psychological health and wellness of its fraternity, which is a crucial factor in their overall upliftment as well as the growth of the institution.

Leading by example, BHU is now all set to launch the upcoming session of its Psychological Wellbeing Service to cater to all the psychological well-being issues of students, faculty, employees, and their family members in a phased manner.

The university has made a comprehensive plan in this regard. For this purpose, the varsity is imparting 90-day professional training to 15 psychology students selected as interns under the Dr Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan Internship scheme, who have completed their postgraduate (PG) diplomas from BHU. The training called Vishwakarma – The Skilled Counselor, aims to train and groom them into skilled counsellors who are able to provide desired guidance and direction.

The training is being imparted by external industry experts from Manas – The Inside Story, an organsation working for transformation through psychological self-awareness. During the programme, participants are being trained on various aspects that are important for the successful and effective functioning of the Psychological Wellbeing Service.