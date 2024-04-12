Madras HC directs Pondicherry University to recruit registrar by June 30

Expressing surprise over the stalling of Pondicherry University's registrar recruitment process due to the Lok Sabha elections, the Madras High Court (HC) directed the concerned authorities to go ahead and complete the process by June 30, 2024, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The university had informed the court that a selection committee was constituted and letters for conducting interviews on April 6 and 7 were issued but were postponed due to the elections.

Referring to this submission, the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad said, "We fail to understand the said reason for postponing the interviews." This was informed by The New Indian Express report.

The bench ordered the university authorities to hold the interview by the end of May and the entire selection process shall be completed by June 30. The order was issued on the petition filed by the Pondicherry University Non-Teaching Staff Welfare Association seeking orders to appoint a regular Registrar and Controller of Examinations.

