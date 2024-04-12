Madras HC calls TN order downgrading rank, pay scales of Annamalai varsity's non-teaching staff as "illegal"

The Madras High Court (HC) has declared the orders of the Tamil Nadu government and the Annamalai University for downgrading the rank and pay scales of the surplus non-teaching staff as "illegal" and ordered the restoration of designation and pay scales within four weeks, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Justice MS Ramesh passed the orders recently on a batch of petitions filed by the university’s surplus non-teaching staff who were re-designated as part of a redeployment drive along with a re-fixation of their pay scales.

As many as 785 staff members were redeployed to various other government departments in lower levels of rank due to the sinking financial position of the university which was taken over by the government and on the grounds that they had been appointed to non-sanctioned posts.

Declaring the orders of the state government and the university as "illegal", the judge directed the respondent authorities to pass appropriate orders for restoring the pay scales and refunding the differential amount in case of reduction of salary within four weeks.

However, he said the respondent authorities can re-designate the posts of the petitioners to the posts they were holding already or to such posts that have the same pay scale or higher scale or create equal supernumerary posts.

Justice Ramesh noted that the university has failed to substantiate the charge that some of the staff members were appointed to non-sanctioned posts and did not have adequate qualifications.

He also stated that taking such action without a proper inquiry by issuing show cause notice to the staff is not only a violation of Article 311 (2) of the Constitution but also deprives them of an equal opportunity in the matter of public employment.