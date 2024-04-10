University of Exeter announces £10,000 scholarships for Indian students

The University of Exeter, a top-ranked Russell Group University in the United Kingdom (UK), has announced the India Global Leaders Award (worth £3,000) which can be combined with the already established Global Excellence Award (£7,500), which has helped students from across the globe study in the UK, stated a press release by the institute.

This new scholarship means a student can potentially be awarded over £10,000 in scholarships to fund a master's starting in September 2024.

The Global Scholarships are designed to assist students in maximising their academic potential and contributing to the dynamic university community. The scholarship will facilitate access for academically outstanding Indian students to a world-class educational environment and the myriad of opportunities available at the university to pursue their future goals.

The scholarships are offered in a range of fields including Business and Management, Economics, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Engineering, Law, Sports science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Health Sciences, Psychology, and many more.

Talking about the scholarships, Victoria Isherwood, Director of Student Recruitment, University of Exeter said, “Having a diverse student cohort remains vital to us as an institution, international students bring a rich variety of cultures, new ideas, and perspectives which not only enriches teaching and the educational experience of our students but provides top global employers with a pool of excellent graduates ready to make positive change."

Applications for September 2024 are open now for international students and students can visit the university website to learn more about the scholarships and application process.