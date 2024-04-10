UK: University of Sussex announces multiple scholarships for Indian students

The University of Sussex, known for its research-intensive environment and commitment to academic excellence, announced the Sussex India Scholarship. This initiative is designed to provide substantial financial support to eligible Indian nationals aiming to pursue master’s courses at Sussex starting in September 2024, informed a press release from the institute.

The scholarship fund totals £4,000, with the option of the Chancellor's International Scholarship, valued at £5,000, available to exceptional international master’s and bachelor’s applicants.

In addition, the University of Sussex has announced the prestigious John Kinghorn Scholarship in Engineering (2024), which will provide £10,000 to each of four deserving recipients.

In further support of Indian students, the University is introducing an additional £2,000 Tuition Fee Award for those who enroll in eligible master’s programmes within the School of Engineering and Informatics or the University of Sussex Business School.

This initiative aligns with the university’s commitment to attracting and nurturing talented individuals from India, facilitating their academic and professional endeavours.

Professor Robin Banerjee, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Global and Civic Engagement) at the University of Sussex, expressed enthusiasm about the scholarships, stating, "At the University of Sussex, we are delighted to offer these substantial scholarships that will support talented Indian students and promote international collaboration and diversity within our academic community."

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit https://www.sussex.ac.uk/study/fees-funding/masters-scholarships