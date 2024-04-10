Medal Award Function of Army Institute of Management Kolkata held

Army Institute of Management Kolkata (AIMK) hosted its 21st Medal Award Function (MAF), celebrating the academic excellence and achievement of MBA-24 batch of students. The MAF is a time-honoured tradition celebrating the academic accomplishments of its graduating students. The event took place on April 9, 2024 at AIMK Rajarhat, commencing from 10 am onwards, informed a press release from the institute.

Distinguished guests, faculty members, proud families, and friends gathered to witness the conferral of degrees upon the graduating class of MBA-24 batch. The ceremony featured esteemed guests of honours including like Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India and Lieutenant General RC Srikanth, VSM, COS HQ Eastern Command, who shared their words of wisdom and inspiration to the graduates as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

The ceremony was also graced by the Director, Brigadier, (Dr) Sujay Ranjan Chaudhuri (Retd) who set the motion with his inaugural address.

In addition to the conferral of degrees, the ceremony included special awards and recognitions honouring students for their outstanding academic performance, leadership, and contributions to the college community.

This year's Medal Award Function marked a milestone for the students of MBA-24 batch who have dedicated themselves to two years of hard work, dedication, and academic pursuit. The ceremony served as a reminder of their achievements and the journey they have undertaken to reach this pivotal moment in their lives.