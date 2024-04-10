IIT Roorkee, NHLML to collaborate for ropeway development

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) (an Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)), marking a significant alliance in the realm of ropeway development, stated a press release from the institute.

The collaboration is a milestone in both institutions' commitment to excellence and societal advancement.

Under the leadership of Prof KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, and Prakash Gaur, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NHLML, the collaborative effort aims to elevate the quality of Indian ropeway components to international standards. This strategic partnership not only underscores IIT Roorkee's esteemed reputation and expertise but also signifies the first-ever collaboration between the NHAI and an academic institution.

This strategic partnership between IIT Roorkee and NHLML aims to elevate the quality of Indian ropeway components to international standards, in alignment with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary project, Parvatmala Pariyojana.

Under this initiative, the government plans to develop over 250 projects spanning more than 1,200 kilometres of ropeways in the next five years, with a focus on enhancing safety and affordability across India's ropeway projects.

This collaboration marks a significant stride towards raising awareness among tourists about sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation, complementing the Government of India's ambitious Green Urban Transport Scheme (GUTS).

Recognising the emerging significance of ropeways in India, there is a concerted effort to develop an ecosystem and foster capacity building nationwide, positioning ropeways as a viable alternative mode of transportation. These efforts align with the objectives outlined in the National Tourism Policy (NTP) and the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.