Student from Rajasthan dies by suicide at Gujarat's Parul University

A student from Rajasthan died by suicide by leaping from the sixth floor of a university campus building in Gujarat’s Vadodara, said officials on Sunday, April 7, stated a report by IANS.

The incident took place on Saturday night, April 6, in the Parul University campus. The reason for the suicide is yet to be known and an investigation is underway.

Parul University in Vadodara has recently been the centre of several controversies. In February the university was spotlighted for racial tensions when African students, part of an international exchange programme, allegedly faced discrimination. These students reported instances of verbal abuse, physical heckling, and assaults, marring their educational journey in India.

Further complicating the university’s standing, the Gujarat High Court in March condemned the administration for admitting 38 ineligible students, marking a severe breach of academic integrity.

In a decisive move, the court ordered the university to refund the full fee, with interest and damages, totalling Rs 10 lakh to each affected student within a fortnight. The case also saw the university’s Registrar being scrutinized for potential perjury, with a directive for an affidavit submission, stated the IANS report.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111