Sand art, face-painting: UP school students inspire voters ahead of polls

To raise awareness ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, students in Moradabad engaged in creating sand art and paintings as per the Election Commission's initiative, aiming to inspire voters' participation, stated a report by ANI.

With Moradabad scheduled for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the district administration is actively striving to boost voter turnout through various initiatives.

On the instructions of the District Administration and Election Commission, a painting competition was held in the school in Moradabad.

Students made a sand art with slogan "Chunav ka parv desh ka garv" written on it.

Children also painted their faces with messages to create awareness of voting among the public.

Mohammad Amaan, teacher of the school told ANI, "Elections are going to start from April 19, so our students have made sand art and paintings. Through this we want to give a message in Moradabad. Our painting on flexi is more than 19 meters. Our aim is to create awareness among people about voting."

Manya, a student said, "We have made paintings to make people aware about voting on April 19. People above 18 years of age should vote."

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, will go to polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in seven different phases starting from April 19 to June 1.

The voting for the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat will be held in the first phase on April 19.

In 2014, the BJP clinched a staggering 71 seats in the state. However, in 2019, facing a formidable alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the ruling alliance's seat count went down to 62. Despite the BSP securing 10 seats, the SP failed to surpass five.