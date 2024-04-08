IIM Ranchi celebrates 13th Convocation Ceremony

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi proudly hosted its 13th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, April 6, at its permanent campus located in Prabandhan Nagar, Nayasarai Road, Ranchi, stated a press release from the institute.

Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Tata Play graced the occasion as the chief guest and delivered the convocation address.

The ceremony also saw the presence of Praveen Shankar Pandya, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Ranchi; Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, Members of the Board of Governors, faculty members, staff, and the graduating students of IIM Ranchi.

The ceremony commenced with the academic procession and invocation. Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, extended a warm welcome to the guests, delivered the welcome address and presented a brief report about the institute highlighting its initiatives and achievements.

Prof. Srivastava emphasised on how the institute's alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 and the introduction of relevant electives showcase its commitment to educational innovation.

He talked about accentuated efforts to enhance student support through initiatives like the MCM scholarships and fostering academic excellence. The international print edition of the IIM Ranchi Management Journal highlights the institute's global reach and scholarly contributions.

Praveen Shankar Pandya, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Ranchi delivered an encouraging speech at the convocation ceremony, applauding the graduates and urging them to embrace the wealth of opportunities awaiting them.