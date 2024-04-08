HITS' Dr Ashok Verghese receives Doctorate in Business Administration from SSBM University

In a momentous occasion that celebrates excellence and dedication in the field of education, Dr Ashok George Verghese, Vice-President of Hindustan Group of Institutions and Pro-Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai, has been conferred with a Doctorate in Business Administration from the prestigious Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM University) Geneva, one of the finest business schools in Europe with campuses across Switzerland, Croatia and Paris, stated a press release from the institute.

SSBM Geneva is ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs) accredited which is a leading specialised accreditation body for business education and considered to be one of the best accreditations for business schools and it is recognised by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, United States (US).

SSBM is also accredited by EduQua, the first Swiss quality label geared towards providers of adult learning programmers which is recognised and supported by the Swiss Confederation Government.

This distinguished honour comes as a pinnacle of Dr Ashok's unwavering commitment and significant contributions to the realms of education and management. With a vision deeply rooted in fostering holistic development and academic innovation, he has played a pivotal role in steering Hindustan Group of Institutions to the zenith of educational excellence, both nationally and internationally.

Under his astute leadership, Hindustan Group of Institutions has emerged as a beacon of educational prowess, consistently pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in academia.

Dr Ashok's visionary initiatives have not only transformed the educational landscape but have also empowered countless students to realise their full potential and become catalysts for societal change.

The award of the Doctorate in Business Administration by the esteemed Swiss School of Business and Management serves as evidence to Dr Ashok's unparalleled dedication and exemplary leadership in the field. His relentless pursuit of academic excellence and innovation has not only elevated the stature of Hindustan Group of Institutions but has also contributed significantly to the advancement of the educational sector as a whole.