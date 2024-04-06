Meet the first one-day DUSU woman president

Isha Awana from the Delhi University's (DU) Hindi department will serve as the first DU Students Union president starting Navratri on April 9, as part of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) initiative to give ten women students an opportunity become one-day DUSU president.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) led students union on Friday, April 5, announced the names of the students, who will serve as the DUSU president for one day.

As per an official notification:

- Akshita Johar from Ramjas College will head the DUSU as its second president

- Followed by Sophiya from Swami Shraddhanand College

- Anshita Chauhan from Daulat Ram College

- Deeksha Lingayath from Sri Venkateswara College

- Ankita Anand from Centre of Hindu Studies

- Sakshi Patel from Satyawati College

- Shyama Arunbhai Trivedi from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College

- Zainab Nigar from Hansraj College

- Preeti Singh Nain from Kirori Mal College

The ABVP selected the ten women DUSU presidents through a contest to write an article on The Role of Women in Making Viksit Bharat.

The selected students will have all the powers of the chair and will be allowed to make decisions concerning students while they hold the position, sitting DUSU president Tushar Dedha told PTI earlier.

The students union selected the names from over 5,000 applications and will award them with a memento and certificate recognising that they served as one-day DUSU president.