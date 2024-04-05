SUMUM receives Excellence in Hospitality and Healthcare Service Award

SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM), Odisha’s newest quaternary care hospital in Bhubaneswar, has been presented the Excellence in Hospitality and Healthcare Service Award at an event held at Kuala Lumpur on March 22, stated a press release by the institute.

SUMUM’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Swetapadma Dash received the award for being chosen as the best hospital in eastern India, at the event organised by MIRCHI.

“I am deeply humbled to accept this award as this recognition has filled us with immense pride and joy,” Dr Dash said.

Within four years of its inception, the 500-bed hospital has made remarkable progress by becoming the most preferred healthcare centre, she said, adding, “This award exemplified the hard work and dedication of every member of our team.”

“Together we have created history and set new standards of excellence in the healthcare industry. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our patients, their family members and the community at large for their unwavering support. This award is as much theirs as it is ours,” she said.

The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), an institute working under Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) in Bhubaneswar, to undertake a collaborative research project for evaluating anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties of two plants, stated a press release from the institute.