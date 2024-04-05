JNU harassment case: Sole woman accused blames varsity for being "unfair"

A former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, and the only female co-accused in a sexual harassment case, which the survivor has been protesting against at the university's main gate since April 1, has claimed that she has been subjected to unfair targetting by fellow students, which has greatly impacted her mental health, according to a PTI statement.



On March 31, a female student lodged a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against four individuals, including two former students, urging the university to take action.



Woman says forcefully branded "guilty"

The accused woman alleges that she is being branded as "guilty" of a crime she had not committed and her photographs are being circulated publicly tarnishing her reputation while the ongoing inquiry by the university is still under process.



According to her, "The baseless accusations and the subsequent public destruction of my character have seriously affected my mental well-being. I feel unfairly targeted and humiliated in the eyes of the JNU community."



She further added that a one-sided story was being circulated among the students with vested interests. "My picture was released without my consent, further violating my privacy and dignity."



Accused former student expresses shock

She also expresses that being declared as out of bounds by the administration is unfair especially "without a fair and impartial inquiry".



"The shock I feel is profound and deeply personal. I believe in the principle of fair inquiry and am willing to cooperate fully in the event of an actual investigation," she told PTI.



Earlier, Chief Proctor Sudhir Kumar informed PTI that on April 1, the university administration had barred the two former students from entering the campus and had commenced an investigation into the issue.



The victim began an indefinite protest outside the campus main gate on April 1, alleging administrative inaction regarding her complaint.