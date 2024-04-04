Mini Observatory set up in memory of School of Physics alumna at UoH

A Mini Observatory was set up on the terrace of the School of Physics's new building, which was inaugurated by Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) (also known as Hyderabad Central University, HCU), stated a press release from UoH.

The observatory has been named in memory of Dr Nandivada Ratnashree, who was an alumnus of the School of Physics in 1986. She was serving as Director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi till 2021, when she passed away due to COVID-related complications.

The observatory houses a Mead LX 200 telescope with accessories. Zenith Astronomy club plus, a student group run by research scholars will ensure periodic sky viewing using this mini observatory.

Dr Ratnashree was instrumental in generating enthusiasm about astronomy in thousands of youngsters. She was also instrumental in the restoration of the Jantar Mantar observatories in Delhi, Jaipur, Ujjaini and Varanasi.

The 64th Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE) Conference was held starting from march 29 at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), marking a significant milestone for the institute. The inaugural session witnessed insightful addresses from leading figures in economics.

Professor Badri Narayan Rath from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad proposed a vote of thanks.