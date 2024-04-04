Lucknow University’s Canning College building to get Rs 5 crore makeover

Lucknow University’s (LU) historic arts quadrangle, popularly known as the Canning College building, will soon get a makeover for Rs 5 crore that is to be received under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA).

According to LU officials, the Canning College building is the oldest structure on the campus where classes are held.

While it is a structure of the British era, its roofs are leaking, walls remain damp and ceilings of the building need immediate repair and renovation.

Among all proposals sent to the government by the university for PM USHA funds, the repair of Canning College is one the biggest priorities as it houses classrooms of 10 departments, a proctor and dean office and three halls.

LU Vice-Chancellor Prof Alok Kumar, said, “Canning College was an independent college and existed even before LU was established in 1920. Hence, the building is in desperate need of renovation. While the Malviya and AP Sen Hall University have already been renovated with LU funds, next is the major repair work required in classrooms of the art faculty in the building.”

The vice-chancellor also added that the authorities plan to install comfortable furniture and modern facilities in classes of postgraduate (PG) students since they spend more time on campus for classes and research work.

"For undergraduate students as well, we will be revamping classrooms", he said.

LU was recently selected for a grant of Rs 100 crore under the PM USHA scheme. The funds under the scheme will be given to the university in a phased manner.