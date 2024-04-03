BGU celebrates eighth Foundation Day

Birla Global University celebrated its eighth Foundation Day as well as Utkal Diwas at Gothapatana campus on Monday, April 1, stated a press release from the Bhubaneswar-based institute.

Tapas Chakravarty, Founder and Chairman, DQ Entertainment International graced the occasion as chief guest and Himanshu Sekhar Khatua, Director, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata as the guest of honor.

Tapas Chakravarty in his Foundation Day address emphasised on educating the children for a better future and the valuable initiative taken by Birla family in promoting education in the country since British rule.

Himanshu Sekhar Khatua advised the young mass to respect parents, teachers mother land and the institutions that educate us.

Vikash Kandoi, Member, Board of Governors, Birla Global University, in his address, focused on the distinguished contribution of the university in the field of education, informed the press release.

The event was started with a formal welcome welcome address by Prof PP Mathur, Vice-Chancellor, Birla Global University. Dr BK Das, Registrar, Birla Global University, proposed the vote of thanks. This was followed by a cultural programme and foundation stone laying ceremony of the new academic block.