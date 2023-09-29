The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is now a recipient of the prestigious India Research Excellence – Citation Award 2023, in recognition of its "outstanding contribution to research”.

In a press release, the university says that this award was received by Dr DK Singh, the Librarian of the Sayaji Rao Gaekwad Central Library in BHU, in New Delhi. The Sayaji Rao Gaekwad Central Library is one of the largest University Library systems in India.

Further, the press release says, “Expressing happiness on the award, Dr. D. K. Singh said that the award is a shining acknowledgement of the great work being done by the library.” Further, the university also informed that the library was bestowed with the Best Library Award by the Indian Librarian Association.

About the award

The India Research Excellence – Citation Awards, presented by research and analytics company Clarivite, are determined through the analysis of data compiled from the Web of Science citation database. The analysis, aside from highly cited research publications, considers a series of bibliometric indicators and qualitative reviews of the research output.

Then, the metrics and qualitative review are taken into assessment by an expert panel from the Institute of Scientific Information (ISI) while finalising the recipients.

The awards for the year 2023 awards are based on an analysis of publications from 2017 to 2022. A total of nine researchers and 11 institutions have been awarded the Research Excellence Awards this year.