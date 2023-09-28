According to police, a 22-year-old male was assaulted by a few individuals on the NAS College campus for reportedly shooting a video while accompanying his sister to the institution to pay her tuition fees.

According to PTI, a few social media accounts assert that Sahil, the victim, was reportedly beaten up for donning a skull cap. However, police refuted the claim.

The police claim that Sahil arrived at the institution on Tuesday, September 26, with his sister to pay her tuition while also filming a video. This was resisted by a few people, who then roughed him up.

Sahil's sister, a second-year BSc Home Science student at NAS College, was with Sahil when the event occurred, according to Circle Officer Arvind Kumar.

At the Civil Lines Police Station, a case has been opened in response to Sahil's accusation against unidentified individuals.

The Circle Officer said that religion had no bearing on the incident.

He said that the seizure of a scooter from the spot belonging to one of the defendants had been carried out.

The students who attacked Sahil, according to Principal Professor Manoj Agarwal, were not college students, and the incident is being looked into by the institution.