Subhankar Das is an innovative student from DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur. Currently in Class X, he has consistently topped his class and has won numerous awards in academic as well as co-scholastic competitions, stated a press release from the school.

Subhankar's interest in creativity and innovation, when he was in Class VI at the young age of 11, was spotted by the school. He has always been curious about how things work and has always been looking for ways to improve them. When he was in middle school, he participated in many science fairs, which acted as a catalyst towards winning prestigious positions at reputed events such as being the Top Ten Finalist at the Young Scientist India 2022, out of 3,000 entries pan India.

The student had won the Best Prototype Award at Young Creators League, a national-level innovation contest and was selected as Young Youth Delegate, Global Ambassador at Youth Ideathon Young Tech Scholars and the Campus Ambassador at Entrepreneurship Cell of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati and campus executive for the entrepreneurship cell at IIT Bombay.

These platforms opened up new avenues to explore and Subhankar pursued his dream of tinkering with his creative ideas. He is the youngest delegate from India for a six-day management development programme organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) and the National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NIMSME), Hyderabad.

Since then, Subhankar has gone on to develop several other innovative projects including DRIFT: Dynamic Rover for Impactful Futuristic Transformation and Project CHUNRI.

Subhankar is also a part of the school cabinet as the Innovation Ambassador, heading the curious creative students towards realising their enthusiasm in the Atal Tinkering Lab beyond the school schedule to work on their passion and varied ideas.

Subhankar is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication and from being a valuable asset to our school community. A true rising star in the fields of scholastics and innovation, the school hopes his achievements serve as an inspiration to hundreds of others and fulfils the vision of the Atal Tinkering Lab.