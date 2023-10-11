Marking 75 years of its founding, XLRI School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur announced the commencement of its Platinum Jubilee celebration today, October 11.

These celebrations, which would span a year starting today until October 10, 2024, are a “testament to the institute’s unwavering commitment to nurturing future leaders and making a lasting impact on the business world”, a press release from the institute says.

The inauguration of the festival featured CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand as chief guest, who was bestowed with the 'XLRI Platinum Jubilee Award For The Greater Good'.

Presented by the Director and Chairman of XLRI, this award is in recognition of the governor’s “outstanding contributions to society and his unwavering dedication to public service”, and symbolised XLRI’s “deep appreciation for individuals who lead by example and work tirelessly for the betterment of the community”, XLRI says.

“XLRI is a significant milestone in Indian education and stands as a beacon of management education. XLRI is outstanding in nurturing leaders and making an indelible mark on society. Real leadership involves taking risks and being socially responsible, which was a key lesson from my business administration studies. We should be dedicated and involved in our pursuits, much like XLRI's success story,” CP Radhakrishnan said, speaking at the event.

The governor also addressed the disparity between natural resources and living conditions as a global issue and called for political leadership to focus on utilising resources for economic growth and improving living standards.

Marking “a new chapter in XLRI’s journey”, the governor also laid the Foundation Stone for the Scholars Residence at XLRI Jamshedpur. The ceremony, says XLRI, is a “symbol of progress, growth, and the institute's dedication to nurturing future leaders in an environment conducive to learning and excellence”.

“XLRI has been a beacon of excellence in management education for 75 years. As we embark on this historic journey, we look forward to celebrating our rich legacy, engaging with our global community, and charting a course for the future that is even more remarkable,” says Fr S George SJ, Director of XLRI, while expressing his enthusiasm for the celebrations.

While delivering the vote of thanks. Professor Sanjay Patrom, Dean of Academics, informed that the events that would take place in the year-long celebrations include a Doctoral Colloquium, the POMS India International Conference, an international conference on ethics, an industrial relations conference and two corporate conclaves.

Alongside CP Radhakrishnan, the inauguration ceremony was attended by Fr S George SJ, Director of XLRI; TV Narendran, Chairman; Fr Donald D’Silva SJ, Dean of Administration and Finance; Professor Sanjay Patro, Dean of Academics, and faculty members, staff members, alumni network and the student fraternity of XLRI.