The Great Lakes Institute in Haryana has announced the admissions for its one-year Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) and the two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for the academic session 2024-25.

In addition, the B-School also announced that it will be accepting the scores of the NMAT (2022 onward) for the one-year PGPM course, in addition to Common Aptitude Test (CAT) scores from the 2022-23 academic year, Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) from the 2023-24 academic year and the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) taken after January 1, 2021.

The two-year PGDM course will continue to accept CAT, XAT and GMAT tests. The PGPM course requires candidates to have at least two years of work experience, while the PGDM course accepts students with zero to three years of experience, reports ANI.

The PGPM course is accredited by the Association of MBAs, UK one of the world's most prestigious accreditation bodies and is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The PGDM course is designed for young graduates and professionals to become management professionals.

Speaking on the admission process, Gautam Lakhamraju, Admissions Director and Chief Operating Officer of Great Lakes Institute of Management said, “As a long-standing member institution of GMAC and having witnessed the growth, quality and accessibility of the exam, this year we have decided to additionally consider the NMAT exam as one of the qualifying exams for applying to our one-year PGPM. Another milestone we are excited about is to get back to the physical interview process for the PGPM which has been online since the start of the pandemic."

The application deadline for cycle 1 for both programmes is December 1, 2023.