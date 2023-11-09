The Coimbatore City Police arrested seven students studying at PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore on Wednesday, November 8, for allegedly ragging a junior student at the college hostel.

Police say that the victim, a 19-year-old second-year student from Tirupur, was subjected to physical and mental harassment by the convicted students, who were in their third and fourth years in the college, according to The New Indian Express.

It is alleged that the senior students walked into the hostel room of the victim in the college on Monday, November 6, and demanded money to purchase alcohol. When the victim refused, they forcefully dragged him to their room in the hostel. Then, the suspects allegedly stripped him naked and then shaved his head using a trimmer. They also verbally and physically assaulted the victim and locked him up until Tuesday morning.

The students also threatened him not to tell anyone about the incident, and that he would be subjected to this humiliation once again if he did so. However, after he returned to his room, the student informed his parents about the incident.

On Tuesday evening, the parents approached the Peelamedu Police Station and lodged a complaint.

In the investigation, the police identified the seven students as Ayyappan (21), Santhosh (21), Dharanidharan (21), Venkatesh (20), Nithyanandhan (20), Manikandan (20) and Yajeesh (21). They were found guilty and booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon or means), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 143 (unlawful assembly), 355 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person), and 506(i) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Ragging Prohibition Act 1997. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody yesterday.

The investigation is still ongoing.