The polling for the Students’ Union election at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), better known as the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) will begin tomorrow, November 9.

The election notification was released on November 1, and the student organisations started announcing their candidates beginning on November 4. Campaigning for the election took place from November 5 to November 7. Today, November 8, there is a break in the campaigning. The polling is slated to take place tomorrow, and the results of the election will be announced on November 11.

According to Professor Prakash Babu, Chief of the UoH Student Union Election, around 5,000 students are expected to turn up tomorrow to cast their votes. He further says that over 120 security personnel have been deployed on the campus to ensure peaceful polling. “So far, there have been no law and order incidents during the campaigning phase either,” he confirmed.

Further, the professor also assured that the Telangana State Assembly has no bearing on the conduct of the student union elections in HCU. “This is an internal matter. The decision to conduct the elections has been made even before the dates for the state elections have been announced,” he said, adding that the election would go according to schedule based on the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and the UoH Election Code of Conduct.