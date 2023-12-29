According to an official statement issued on Thursday, December 28, Prof KK Aggarwal has been named the new president of the South Asian University (SAU) for the next five years.

The decision was made at the university's governing body's 11th meeting, which was held in Kathmandu, Nepal, PTI reports.

According to the statement, Aggarwal was the Chairman of the National Board of Accreditation in addition to being the Founder-Vice Chancellor of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi.

Following his appointment, Aggarwal declared that raising the university's reputation globally would be his main priority.

"I will try to put this university on the global map in terms of academics and infrastructure," he said.

SAU is an international university founded by the eight countries that make up the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). It is located in New Delhi.

On December 27, on the SAU campus in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, Prof KK Aggarwal took over as the institution's Acting President after Prof Ranjan Kumar Mohanty. Professor Aggarwal spoke briefly with the faculty members and administrators of the university who were present.

He talked about how everyone at SAU needs to work together as a family and “with a sense of ownership to achieve the objectives of this beautiful institution”.

In addition to sharing his prior experiences, he was optimistic about the university's achievements, as well as its potential for future success and desired growth. Additionally, he took a tour of the site to oversee its development.