The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet, Hyderabad, wrapped up its centennial celebrations yesterday, December 27.

To mark the conclusion of its 100th-year celebrations, the school organised a “dazzling ceremony”, it says in a press release.

The event “seamlessly blended homage to its rich past, a celebration of its present achievements, and a visionary glimpse into the inspiring future” in a “breathtaking crescendo”, the statement further adds.

The Grand Finale of the school’s centenary celebrations spanned from December 25 to 27. Notable highlights from the “spectacular three-day programme” included an Alumni Dinner at Taj Falaknuma, The Eagles Carnival, The Vintage and Super Car Show, the Start-X Pavilion for entrepreneurs, the HPS Museum, panel discussions, and workshops, the school disclosed in its statement.

Kickstarting yesterday’s (December 27) ceremony was a “warm welcome note”, which set the tone for the rest of the evening. This was then followed by a “soul-stirring rendition of the school song.”

Gusti J Noria, President of the Hyderabad Public Schools Society, and Jalagam Venkat Rao, Secretary and treasurer of the Hyderabad Public Schools Society were leading the celebrations, the statement said. It added that the duo paid tribute to the school's illustrious history and the contributions of past presidents.

Illustrious alumni of the school – including Shailesh G Jejurikar, Chief Operating Officer of Procter & Gamble; Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer of Adobe; and Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology – were conferred with a Global Impact Award, marking the zenith of the event.

This honour was bestowed upon them in recognition of their “outstanding achievements and profound contributions to society, symbolizing the school's commitment to fostering positive change on a global scale”, the statement from the school read.

In addition, musician trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy also performed at the celebrations, marking a “melodic farewell” to the centenary year, the statement further added.