In view of students’ interests, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has urged the West Bengal Education Minister to take measures to conduct the annual convocation ceremony.

In a letter to Education Minister Bratya Basu and Governor CV Ananda Bose, JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy stated that convocation is an intrinsic part of JU's long and glorious tradition and one of the "most cherished" events for students.

"Considering the future and emotions of our students, we, on behalf of all the teachers of Jadavpur University fervently request you to ensure that our students get their valid degrees and certificates in due time," the letter, also signed by another senior faculty member Partha Pratim Biswas as JUTA President, urged.

When contacted, officiating Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told PTI, "I cannot tell you anything about the convocation till there is an official statement."

Asked specifically, if the convocation will be held on time, he said "There have been lots of reports in the media. I will neither confirm nor deny." Roy said, hoping that the higher education department will ensure that the convocation takes place as per schedule in the interest of the students and researchers.

This inertia over the conducting of the convocation ceremony started when the State Education Minister said that the VC of JU had no authority to permit one, as the matter of his appointment as a full-time VC was still pending in the high court.

To recall, Buddhadeb Sau was appointed as a VC by Governor Bose without any consultation with the State Government.

The Higher Education Department later forbade the institution from holding the meeting of the university executive council, which was required for finalising the details of the convocation.