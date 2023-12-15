G Thirumurugan, a late lecturer, was awarded a posthumous doctorate by Annamalai University, Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, in a historic event. This is supposedly the first time such an event has occurred at the institution.

On Thursday, December 14, Vice-Chancellor RM Kathiresan presided over the presentation of the prestigious degree to the deceased's family members.

Thirumurugan's wife, T Shyamala, received the PhD from VC Kathiresan in the presence of their son, T Dayalan, and other family members, a report in The New Indian Express says.

Before he succumbed to an illness and lost his life a few years ago, Thirumurugan was a former lecturer in the Department of Mathematics at Muthiah Polytechnic College in Chidambaram. Notably, he was in the process of completing his doctorate from Annamalai University at the time of his death, having submitted his thesis and awaiting the viva examination.

The Syndicate Council of Annamalai University awarded the posthumous award in commemoration of the approval of Thirumurugan's thesis.

A Ragubathy, the Director of Academic Research, as well as the Deans, officials, and other staff of the university, attended the ceremony.

Recently, Annamalai University was in the news for firing 56 assistant professors employed at the university, on grounds of improper service delivery and qualifications.