Several student organisations at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) submitted a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit today, Friday, December 15, requesting that any pending inquiries against students related to protests be halted, despite her guarantee that the situation will be resolved.

In a letter to the vice-chancellor, the JNU Students' Union, supported by members of various student organisations and hostel presidents, demanded that all disciplinary actions against students ordered by the Chief Proctor Office (CPO) be rescinded and the new university manual be withdrawn.

Students' organisations have also asked that the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections be announced.

"We, the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, are writing to you to register our strong protest and indignation at the series of vindictive actions initiated by the JNU administration against various elected representatives and activists," the letter read.

The updated CPO manual, which penalises 28 categories of misconduct at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), "militates" students' democratic freedom to protest for their rights, according to the letter.

In response to the student's charges, the VC told PTI, "The show cause notices have been issued to those students, who were found involved in rule violation as per the high court order. We can't do contempt of the court by not abiding by the rules. I have waived the fines imposed on many students for protesting over fee hikes in 2019. But if they continue to break the rules then necessary action as per the rules and regulations will be taken."

The new rules in the CPO manual released in November following the executive council's approval will not apply to old cases of rule violation by the students, the vice-chancellor's office also clarified.

"Any act of rule break after the revised manual came into force will be penalised as per the regulations outlined in the manual. The old and ongoing cases will not be examined based on the new rules," a senior official clarified.

Further, the student outfits have revealed in the letter that they have chosen to begin "non-cooperation" with the entire JNU administration in the meantime if their requests are not met before the start of the winter semester in 2024.